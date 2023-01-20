Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) & Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Utah Medical Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $702.80 million 3.77 $15.57 million ($1.07) -38.47 Utah Medical Products $49.05 million 6.83 $14.79 million $4.39 21.05

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Utah Medical Products. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Utah Medical Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 5 0 2.63 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus price target of $75.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -8.59% -8.34% -3.63% Utah Medical Products 31.09% 14.86% 13.66%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Utah Medical Products

(Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology. The company was founded on April 21, 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.