Revain (REV) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Revain (REV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. Revain has a market capitalization of $49.94 million and $568,897.72 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.
Revain Profile
REV is a token. It was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
