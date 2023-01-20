Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.67. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

