Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Update

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the December 15th total of 141,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Recruiter.com Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of RCRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,397. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 129.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million.

(Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.