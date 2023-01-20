Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in December

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 15th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.82. 4,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,965. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $71.38. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $88.60.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through the following segments: Health, Hygiene, and Nutrition. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

