Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 10.1 %

Shares of REEMF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,033. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

