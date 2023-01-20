Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $67.05 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $67.05 million and $3.46 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.67 or 0.01415184 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006888 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030522 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.72 or 0.01757764 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,833,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

