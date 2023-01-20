Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich Sells 35 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $18.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,315.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,037.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,914.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,434.46.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

