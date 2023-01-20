Quilter (LON:QLT) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 74 ($0.90) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 83 ($1.01).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.10) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 112.80 ($1.38).

Quilter Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON QLT opened at GBX 96.46 ($1.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 100.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.00. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 81.99 ($1.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 154.05 ($1.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quilter

About Quilter

In other news, insider Ruth Markland purchased 82,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £86,380.35 ($105,406.16).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

