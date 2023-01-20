Qtum (QTUM) Price Tops $2.32 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $242.82 million and approximately $31.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00011003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,556.28 or 0.07369099 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00029332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009978 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024443 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,501,369 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

