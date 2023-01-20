QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $171,121.84

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $171,121.84 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.97147618 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $253,381.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

