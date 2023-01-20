QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QBE Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. 3,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,524. QBE Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Ltd. is a general insurance and reinsurance company. It underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks and also provides investment management. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Australia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

