Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Decreased by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.09. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $618.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $32.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.10 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.28.

NYSE:UNH opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $519.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.48. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $452.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

