Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

Shares of Pulmatrix stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $8.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 387.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

