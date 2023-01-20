ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Price Performance

Shares of UCYB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08.

