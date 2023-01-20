ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

Shares of PRPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 39,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

