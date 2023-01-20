ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Performance
Shares of PRPH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.66. 39,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.92. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
