Prom (PROM) Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.40 or 0.00020848 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $80.37 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00039481 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017798 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00231659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001027 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.27087991 USD and is down -6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,307,124.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.