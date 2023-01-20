Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Shares Down 0.3%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $32.15. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $179.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

