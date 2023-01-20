Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 3,506.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MOTNF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,913. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

