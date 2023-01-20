PotCoin (POT) Price Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $575,773.11 and $10.61 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00399222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

