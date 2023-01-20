Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 2,880.0% in December

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 2,880.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Plastic2Oil Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

Plastic2Oil Company Profile

Further Reading

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

