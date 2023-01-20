Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 2,880.0% in December

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 2,880.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Plastic2Oil Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.