Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $79.30 million and $172,791.61 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00211680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00074506 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00046791 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,255,957 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions."

