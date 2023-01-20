Piper Sandler Trims Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Target Price to $46.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.54.

Cloudflare Stock Down 3.5 %

NET opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,737.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

