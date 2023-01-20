Pax Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.80 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $878.99 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004739 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000978 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000649 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011882 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000127 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
