Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,965,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS PACV remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,877,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005,768. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Pacific Ventures Group
