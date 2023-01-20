Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,965,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Ventures Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PACV remained flat at $0.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15,877,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,005,768. Pacific Ventures Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Pacific Ventures Group alerts:

About Pacific Ventures Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Ventures Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Ventures Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.