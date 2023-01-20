Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PBMLF remained flat at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.04. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.

Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

