Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Pacific Booker Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PBMLF remained flat at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.04. Pacific Booker Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65.
Pacific Booker Minerals Company Profile
