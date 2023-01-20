Oxen Price Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $188,057.58 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,099.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00398441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00788992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00098439 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00576682 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00204546 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,567,980 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

