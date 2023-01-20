Osmosis (OSMO) Hits Market Cap of $391.11 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003757 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $391.11 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software."

