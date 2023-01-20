Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

See Also

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.