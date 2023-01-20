OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

