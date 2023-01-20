Oppenheimer Trims Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Target Price to $135.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.78.

CLH stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

