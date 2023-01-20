Oppenheimer Trims Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Target Price to $135.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.
CLH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.78.
Clean Harbors Stock Performance
CLH stock opened at $121.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $125.41.
Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors
In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Clean Harbors by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 50,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
