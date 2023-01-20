Oppenheimer Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

