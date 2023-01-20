OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Short Interest Down 70.6% in December

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMVKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($65.22) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($57.61) to €50.00 ($54.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

