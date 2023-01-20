OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in December

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 665,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.30. 170,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,637. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.36.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 25.03%. Equities research analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.56%.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

