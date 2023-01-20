Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Obsidian Energy Price Performance
Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51. The stock has a market cap of C$746.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.36. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.62 and a 52 week high of C$15.67.
Obsidian Energy Company Profile
Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.