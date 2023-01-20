Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.75 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Obsidian Energy stock opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51. The stock has a market cap of C$746.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.36. Obsidian Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.62 and a 52 week high of C$15.67.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.