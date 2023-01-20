Oasis Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.72 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $258.93 million and $26.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,548.94 or 0.07359280 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00076584 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029070 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00057046 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024421 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04401827 USD and is down -8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $50,235,194.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

