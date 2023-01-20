Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 521,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of QQQX stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 163,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,300. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

