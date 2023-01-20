Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:JGH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 14,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.
