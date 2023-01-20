Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the December 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 14,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

