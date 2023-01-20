Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 179.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 99,456 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 107.8% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.