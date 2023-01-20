Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NXC traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,276. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXC)
