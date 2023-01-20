NuCypher Market Cap Achieves $94.94 Million (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $94.94 million and approximately $18.02 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

