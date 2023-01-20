NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NS Solutions stock remained flat at $28.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.21.
Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NS Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.
