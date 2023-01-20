Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

NSC opened at $249.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.