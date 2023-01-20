Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 257,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 150,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.16.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile communications services and smart life area services; provision of inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and internet-related services; and provision of internet connection and video distribution services, as well as engages in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.