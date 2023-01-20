Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Down 1.2%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 194.80 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.38). 222,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 461,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.70 ($2.41).

Ninety One Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 194.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 195.94. The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 977.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Ninety One Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Ninety One Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.00%.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

