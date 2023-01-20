Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Major Shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier Sells 100,000 Shares

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,087 shares in the company, valued at $50,202,814.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warren Lynn Frazier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

On Thursday, December 22nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $3,702,000.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 21,958 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $237,365.98.

On Thursday, November 17th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 75,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $750,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,489 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $716,916.21.

On Friday, November 11th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $944,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 100,000 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $568,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Warren Lynn Frazier sold 72,189 shares of Nine Energy Service stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $399,205.17.

Nine Energy Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NINE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.64. 1,459,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,002. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $486.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 3.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service ( NYSE:NINE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $167.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covalent Partners LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covalent Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 74,799 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.50) on shares of Nine Energy Service in a report on Friday, January 13th.

About Nine Energy Service

(Get Rating)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.