Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.82 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie upped their target price on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $317.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $315.78. 16,151,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,377. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $526.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after buying an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Netflix by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 263,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after buying an additional 157,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $89,587,000 after buying an additional 96,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

