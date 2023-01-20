Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

