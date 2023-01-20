Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2023

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGYGet Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $122.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55.

Institutional Trading of Nestlé

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.