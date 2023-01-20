Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Up 1.2%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.74. 4,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several research firms recently commented on NOPMF. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$23.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

