NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given New GBX 380 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.27) to GBX 380 ($4.64) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.64) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.20).

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 292.80 ($3.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £28.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1,084.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 249.96. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of GBX 182.85 ($2.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.67).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

