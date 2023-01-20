National Bankshares Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$47.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$45.83.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Stock Performance

BLX opened at C$40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$31.26 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.37.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. Research analysts predict that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.